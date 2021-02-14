$0.02 EPS Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.10. Forterra posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 179,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

