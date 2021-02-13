Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price was up 7.3% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynga traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 58,952,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 27,147,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

