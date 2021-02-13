Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 368,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 95,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

