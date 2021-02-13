Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 85,700 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 162.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

