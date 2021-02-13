Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 390 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $13,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of HELE opened at $227.30 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average is $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

