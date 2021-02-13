Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $731,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

