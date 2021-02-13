Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPTX stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

