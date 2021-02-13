Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 334 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

