Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,271 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,560.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,954,578 shares of company stock worth $113,431,946 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

