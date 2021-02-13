Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 23.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,044,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 997,954 shares of company stock worth $47,751,506. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

