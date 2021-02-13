ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,148.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $97,148.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

