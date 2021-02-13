Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $412.42

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $412.42 and traded as high as $425.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $416.00, with a volume of 21,587 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 412.62. The company has a market cap of £209.07 million and a P/E ratio of 33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

