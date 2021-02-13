Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $218.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ZG stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $208.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

