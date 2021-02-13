Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0039

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $233,086.78 and $13,651.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

