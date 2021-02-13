Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 788,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 329,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

About Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

