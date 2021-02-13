Zeepin (ZPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,260.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $238,474.15 and approximately $47,260.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00278927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00106578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00091655 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.95 or 1.01019118 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

