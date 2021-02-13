Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $445.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.22.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.14 and its 200-day moving average is $329.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.