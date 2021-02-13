Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Zano has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $69,189.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,538,445 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,945 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

