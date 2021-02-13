Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €89.98 ($105.86).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

FRA ZAL opened at €99.86 ($117.48) on Friday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.07.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

