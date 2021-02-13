Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) to “Hold”

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

NBLX opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

