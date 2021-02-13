Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $431.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 154.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.