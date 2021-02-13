Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to “Buy”

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

