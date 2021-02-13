Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its sector for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.