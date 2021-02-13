Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $224.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. Truist increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

