Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 540,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.