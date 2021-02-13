Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPST. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CPST stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

