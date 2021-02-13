Zacks Investment Research Lowers bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

