Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $232.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

