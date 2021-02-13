Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Sell

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's fourth-quarter results benefited from rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid COVID-19 induced digitization, and robust uptake of JustGiving platform and Financial Edge NXT offerings. Further, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well for Blackbaud. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses has impacted bookings growth and hurt pipeline expansion. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Notably, Blackbaud stock has underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

BLKB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

BLKB opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

