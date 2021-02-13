Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

