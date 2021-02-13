Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $224.10 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.58.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Globant by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.