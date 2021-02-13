Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Sell

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease is being aided by rise in revenues from rentals of flight equipment. Revenues from this segment rose 3.6% in the first nine months of 2020. We expect this segment to have performed well in the fourth-quarter (releasing on Feb 22) too. Also, we are impressed by the company’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. To this end, the company increased its quarterly dividend in November. As of Sep 30, Air Lease owned 308 aircraft in the operating-lease portfolio. This compares favorably with 292 aircraft at the end of 2019. However, decline in the collection rate is concerning, Moreover, rising operating expenses due to higher interest expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, pose a threat to the company's bottom line. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year due to higher costs.”

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.