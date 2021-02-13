Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $4.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $7.90 million. Vaxart reported sales of $3.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $6.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.33 million, with estimates ranging from $27.05 million to $71.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

VXRT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 6,173,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,317,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

