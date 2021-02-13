Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.
Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.75. 183,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,086. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $233.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.