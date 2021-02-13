Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 263,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The firm has a market cap of $751.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

