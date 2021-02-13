Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.27). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Several brokerages recently commented on MWK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 907,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

