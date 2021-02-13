Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

INVA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,691. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 332.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 274.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

