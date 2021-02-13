Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of GMS by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GMS by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

