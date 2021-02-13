Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $119.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $118.90 million. Tenable posted sales of $102.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $515.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.20 million to $523.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 818,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,219 shares of company stock worth $12,181,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after buying an additional 339,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after buying an additional 438,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tenable by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

