Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

GMDA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 1,575,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.