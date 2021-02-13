Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

GMDA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 1,575,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

