Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.97. 695,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.76, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 115.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

