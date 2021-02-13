Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 280,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

