Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $342.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.00 million and the highest is $345.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $414.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 323,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,385. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

