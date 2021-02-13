Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.45. 2,033,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,327. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

