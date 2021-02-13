Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.79. Polaris posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 590.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 26,004.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

