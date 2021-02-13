Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.49 million to $97.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of -$1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,330.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $253.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $260.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $444.72 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $463.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 10,922,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,568,826. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

