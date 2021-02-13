Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NVST stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,419. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

