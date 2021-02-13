Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce sales of $625.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $623.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $586.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 285,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,711. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.