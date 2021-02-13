Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Yext by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,839 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.