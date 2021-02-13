YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NYSE YETI opened at $73.04 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,252 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,528. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in YETI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in YETI by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

